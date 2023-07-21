4,200 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.