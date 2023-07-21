46,063 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,063 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

