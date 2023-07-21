4,691 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $288.21. 102,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,813. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

