4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.
4imprint Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRRFF opened at $61.05 on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.
4imprint Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 4imprint Group
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.