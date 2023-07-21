4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.

4imprint Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRRFF opened at $61.05 on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products.

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.