51,581 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. 340,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.