6,471 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 128.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.63. 59,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $163.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

