6,545 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.78. 190,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,728. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -163.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -455.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.