72,419 Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

SOI opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $436.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.