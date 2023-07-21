740 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
VEA stock remained flat at $47.23 during midday trading on Friday. 1,667,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,038. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
