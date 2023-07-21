8,184 Shares in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Acquired by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.