830,274 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 830,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.17% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 4,279,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

