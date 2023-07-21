A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 660,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

