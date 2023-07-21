ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion.

ABB Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 168,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ABB by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

