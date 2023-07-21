Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30 to $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.53.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $111.81 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

