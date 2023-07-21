AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

