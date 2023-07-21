AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Increased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.