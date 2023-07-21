Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

F traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 26,258,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,357,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

