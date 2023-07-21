Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB remained flat at $46.72 during trading hours on Friday. 196,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.