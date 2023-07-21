Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $714,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,333 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 804,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

