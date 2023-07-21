Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 668 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.2% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.13. The stock had a trading volume of 78,225,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,104,234. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $827.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

