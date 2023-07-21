Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 959 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 447,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.