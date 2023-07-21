Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,893. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

