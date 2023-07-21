Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 112 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

AMGN traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $235.49. 795,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

