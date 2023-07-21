Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 84.4% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 3.0 %

NFLX traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.42. 6,618,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,756. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.64 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.43 and a 200 day moving average of $359.33. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.71.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.