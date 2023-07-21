Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.39. 287,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,733. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.94. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.