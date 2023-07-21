Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

ACN traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $316.27. 473,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,293. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.42 and a 200-day moving average of $284.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

