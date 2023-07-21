ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Buys £148.73 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.73 ($194.47).
Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 170 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.61).
ActiveOps Stock Performance
LON:AOM opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.28 million, a PE ratio of -10,382.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.19. ActiveOps Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).
About ActiveOps
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
