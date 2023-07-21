Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,743,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,975. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

