Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

