Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

AYI stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.70. The company had a trading volume of 153,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.28. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

