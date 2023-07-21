Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. 124,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,540. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

