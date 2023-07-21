Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 604,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $17,981,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $13,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,015,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 725,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $6,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Adecoagro stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 714,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,089. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.26 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

