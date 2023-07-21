Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
Shares of Adler Group stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Adler Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.
Adler Group Company Profile
