Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. 223,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,131. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.