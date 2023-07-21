Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently:
- 7/19/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00.
- 7/5/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.
- 6/16/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $170.00.
- 6/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $77.00 to $120.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $137.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $145.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $158.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $150.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $145.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $140.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $145.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $170.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $145.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $110.00.
- 6/12/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00.
- 6/12/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $145.00.
- 6/6/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $135.00.
- 5/23/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $120.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. 35,452,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,211,590. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 484.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
