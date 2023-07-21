Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently:

7/19/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00.

7/5/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

6/16/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $170.00.

6/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $77.00 to $120.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $137.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $158.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $150.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $140.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $170.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $110.00.

6/12/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00.

6/12/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $145.00.

6/6/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $135.00.

5/23/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $120.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. 35,452,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,211,590. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 484.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

