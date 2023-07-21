Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,494,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,052,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

