Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $156,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.16.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.35, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

