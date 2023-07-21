Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,594 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $79,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.24. 27,896,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,160,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

