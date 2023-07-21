Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head-To-Head Review

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advantagewon Oil and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.24 -$33.42 million ($1.30) -1.08

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advantagewon Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Advantagewon Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

