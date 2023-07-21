Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.