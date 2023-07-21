Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 11,145 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.