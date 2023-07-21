Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 11,145 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

