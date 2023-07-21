Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.