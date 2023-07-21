Advisory Alpha LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

