Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 381,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $22.05 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $619.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

