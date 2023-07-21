Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 13,409 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

