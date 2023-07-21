Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

