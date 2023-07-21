Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

