AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AerCap by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. 1,026,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

