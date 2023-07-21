Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 223,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

