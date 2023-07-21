AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.87 and last traded at $96.50. Approximately 33,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 208,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.